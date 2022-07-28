[Podcast] – The Formula 1 continue to work to define the new technical regulation concerning the structure of the power units with a view to 2026. An important project that has attracted the interest of two major manufacturers, Porsche and Audi, as well as Honda, which aims to re-enter the Circus again by exploiting the strategic advantages provided for newcomers.

But, from a technological point of view, is it really a step forward or a simple way to meet the market and attract strong names that can allow greater revenues? And above all, will these builders come in as simple engineers or is there something bigger behind the scenes? We discussed it with Carlo Platellawho outlined a general picture of the innovations that will be introduced, with the director of FormulaPassion.it Mauro Coppini and with Claudio Lombardiformer head of the engine area of ​​Scuderia Ferrari in the early 90s.

We obviously haven’t forgotten the Hungarian Grand Prix, the last stop before the long-awaited August summer break, through the usual memory space. What are yours at the Hungaroring? Let us know through the comments and on our social channels!