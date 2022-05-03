He leaves today Race Weekthe new podcast by FormulaPassion that will accompany us in a new way towards each Grand Prix, deepening the current issues related to the world of Formula 1.

The first episode of this new format projects us towards You love mewhich next weekend of 6-8 May will debut for the first time in the world calendar by hosting the fifth stage of the 2022 World Cup. We will first analyze the reasons that led Liberty Media to bet on this location, strategic for the American market, and obviously characteristics of a city track that will be full of unknowns for everyone.

We will listen to the technical opinion of Federico Albano, who will focus onimportance of a good set-up for the optimization of the performance of the 2022 cars, still under study by the teams and very open to developments.

From here we will then move on to the topic DRS, so much discussed in this beginning of the season. If Gedda made some people turn up their noses a little after the too “tactical” duel between Leclerc and Verstappen, Imola has perhaps shown that it is still too early to give it up despite the fact that these cars finally allow us to follow those in front with less aerodynamic difficulties. He will enter into the merits Alberto Antoniniwho had already expressed himself on the subject in recent weeks.

We will finally move on to Carlos Sainz, who arrives in Florida with a desire and a crazy need for redemption after the double zero collected between Australia and Emilia-Romagna. Can the Spaniard still re-enter the title fight or has a role as a wingman already set out for him this season?

Finally, you will obviously also have space for you readers and listeners, who can intervene, comment and ask questions to our experts in view of the next episodes through the comments on the forum of FormulaPassion and in the dedicated section of YouTube.