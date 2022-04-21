The mere fact that two third places obtained in three races represent a positive result for the Mercedes testifies how this year the Formula 1 hierarchies have really reversed compared to previous seasons. Brackley’s team is no longer the hegemonic force on the grid, quite the opposite. The W13 built by the Anglo-German team is probably only the third force on the track at the moment, far from the performances of Ferrari and Red Bull. The unreliability shown by Red Bull, however, allowed the silver arrows to hoist themselves into second place in both world rankings. After three races, however, George Russell’s gap from Charles Leclerc in the drivers’ championship is already 34 points. Similarly, between the manufacturers there are 39 distances between Mercedes and Ferrari.

After the retirement suffered in Melbourne, the second in just three races, the world champion Max Verstappen has already dismissed the reasoning on a possible bis world champion, explaining that given the current performances it would take “45 races”At Red Bull to make up for the gap gained by Ferrari. The Stuttgart manufacturer, on the other hand, despite the realism and humility that the team had to undergo in the first three races, does not yet consider itself cut off from the dream of an incredible comeback. By the mouth of the same Toto Wolff however, the chances of succeeding are low: “If I look at it from a mathematical and probability point of view – stated Wolff, as reported by Sky Sports F1 – probably I would say we have a 20% chance of making it and 80% of not making it “.

“This is motoring and anything can happen in racing. There may be withdrawals – continued the Mercedes team principal – and if we unlock the potential of the car we are back in the game. As a pilot I would perhaps say that the chances are 40%, but mathematically the odds against us are greater. We have no intention of pulling ourselves out of the title race. In the current situation, however, we are nine tenths away “ concluded the Austrian.