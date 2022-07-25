There is no more experienced driver on the Formula 1 starting grid Lewis Hamilton in the world championship battles. The Englishman boasts seven world titles on the bulletin board and on four other occasions – 2007, 2010, 2016 and 2021 – he made it to the last race of the season still in contention for the top prize. His match against Max Verstappen last season thrilled millions of fans around the world. The controversial outcome of that head-to-head left some friction between the Dutch Red Bull and the Mercedes veteran, who, despite respecting each other very professionally, never gave the impression of having a great mutual relationship on a human level.

This year Hamilton, thanks to the many difficulties in finding the performance suffered by Mercedes at the beginning of the championship, has never actually been in contention for the general classification. The title race soon narrowed to a private affair between the Red Bull and Ferrari drivers. In particular they were Charles Leclerc And Max Verstappen to alternate in command of the World Cup. Now, however, after yet another ‘zero’ suffered by the Monegasque, the situation in the ranking seems rather compromised for the Cavallino driver. Verstappen indeed boasts 63 points of margin on Leclerc, with 10 more races to go. Mattia Binotto tried to encourage his men after the Paul Ricard round, saying he still believes in the comeback.

Speaking at the press conference Hamilton made the same suggestion, even saying himself sorry for what happened to Leclerc in France: “It was great to see the pace of Ferrari this year – commented the British champion – I’m sorry for Charles, who is doing a great job, as well as Carlos. It is not easy, however, to have that pace and performance and maintain them. It’s hard work and I’m sorry for the whole team, because I know how it feels. But they are a great team and will continue to keep their heads down. Yes, the gaps are enormous – Hamilton admitted – so you generally travel safely with that margin. But there are still a lot of things that can go wrong, so I would advise them to keep pushing“.