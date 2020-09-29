Despite the severe blows to reputation, recent polls show that the head of the White House, Donald Trump, has significantly closed the gap in the election race with his opponent, former US Vice President Joe Biden.

This is stated in the latest survey by Harvard CAPS / Harris. unveiled in The Hill the day before the first presidential debate, Ukrinform reports.

“47% of those who intend to take part in the elections said they would vote for Biden if the elections were held now. At the same time, 45% said they would support Trump, ” – noted in the message.

Thus, the latest poll shows a three-point improvement for Donald Trump and a two-point worsening for Joe Biden, compared to the August results.

Sociologists explain the narrowing of the gap by the fact that the current head of the White House has demonstrated positive dynamics in terms of economic growth in the country.

The poll was conducted from September 22 to 24 with 1,314 American citizens eligible to vote in the United States.

Perhaps the results of Joseph Biden were influenced by the fact that, according to FACTS, the chairmen of the US Senate Homeland Security and Finance Committees Ron Johnson and Chuck Grassley published a report on suspicious transactions of Hunter Biden, the son of the Democratic presidential candidate. It seems that the Republican Party is adamant about undermining the image of Donald Trump’s rival in the upcoming November 3 presidential elections by all means.

