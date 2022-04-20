Giampaolo’s team was sucked into the relegation zone due to three consecutive defeats, following the victory of Venice. He has only one direct match (Genoa in the derby) and other games that are far from easy, with only two home games and three away matches. It will be essential to score points immediately on the Hellas field.
April 23: Verona-SAMPDORIA
May 1*: SAMPDORIA-Genoa
May 8 *: Lazio-SAMPDORIA
May 15 *: SAMPDORIA-Fiorentina
may 22*: Inter v SAMPDORIA
