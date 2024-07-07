Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 07/07/2024 – 11:55

While Petrobras awaits a license to explore for oil in an area that has strong environmental, economic and other interests, scientists are proposing the creation of a conservation unit and the Foz do Amazonas Institute. Between one dive and another, followed by countless laboratory analyses, Ronaldo Francini Filho, a professor at the University of São Paulo (USP), is racing against time. With a group of students and researchers, the biologist is trying to understand how the reefs hidden in the Atlantic Ocean work, under the influence of the dark waters of the Amazon River.

The moment is dramatic. Ocean water is warming at a rate never before recorded, corals are experiencing a wave of mass bleaching. The crisis is caused precisely by the increase in the planet’s average temperature, driven mainly by the burning of fossil fuels.

In the case of the Great Amazon Reef System, as it is known in science, there is another imminent risk: oil exploration. This complex marine structure extends for 9,500 square kilometers along the Amazon coast, from Maranhão to Guyana, and reaches depths of 220 meters.

About 40 kilometers from its northernmost part is the FZA-M-59 block, from whose depths Petrobras is waiting to extract fossil fuel. The license request, previously denied, is still being analyzed by the Brazilian Institute of Environment and Natural Resources (IBAMA).

Meanwhile, in another sector of the same ministry, Francini Filho is one of the scientists who are putting together arguments to protect the region before the oil industry takes over: “The discussion has reached a point where they are trying to hide a reef half the size of the Great Barrier Reef in Australia. We have to discuss this. That reef may not be as beautiful aesthetically speaking, but it could be the last stepping stone for species that travel between Brazil and the Caribbean,” says the biologist.

Mystery under deep waters

At the USP Marine Biology Center in São Sebastião, the team is putting together the few pieces of information that are known to understand the role of reef biodiversity and the possible impacts of the arrival of the oil industry. Collecting data in the region of the Amazon River Basin is not trivial, since the strongest tropical ocean currents in the world are found there.

“We would need to make a concerted effort to collect data, at least to know the damage we will cause if the exploration goes ahead,” says Francini Filho. Of all the mystery surrounding the Amazon reef, one role is known: it is one of the last refuges for the snapper, a fish of great commercial importance that has already disappeared from other parts of the country.

Hudson Pinheiro, one of the few Brazilian scientists prepared to dive in deep waters, also recalls the presence of the largest mangrove swamp in the world on that stretch of coast. It is influenced by the nutrient load that arrives via the Amazon River after cutting through the largest tropical forest on the planet.

“There is something very unique about the region, and we are just beginning to ‘scratch’ the knowledge. We know that there is connectivity, and some species that are there occur in other places, such as the Caribbean,” says Pinheiro, a researcher at USP and a member of the Nature Conservation Specialists Network of the Boticário Group Foundation and the California Academy of Sciences.

The Amazon reef is classified as mesophotic, which means that there is little light available for the organisms that live there, especially since it is located between 30 and 220 meters deep. The structure is home to sponges and other organisms that can perform photosynthesis in low light, such as calcareous algae and some corals.

On an expedition aboard a submersible in 2018, Francini Filho spotted giant barrel sponges, up to two meters tall. They act as water filtration pumps, absorbing dissolved organic matter carried by the river.

Sea of ​​uncertainty

In Belém, Pará, researchers from the Goeldi Museum advocate the creation of the Foz do Amazonas Institute. The network of researchers would have the mission of advancing scientific knowledge: whether for conservation or exploration.

Amilcar Mendes, a geologist and researcher at the public institution, says that evidence that there was oil in the Foz do Amazonas maritime basin dates back to the 1970s. He remembers discussions in the following decade, when he was still a student, about the lack of technology for exploring the fuel in deep waters.

“It is not to preserve for the sake of preserving, because it is the Amazon, and it is also not to go around exploiting it. The region has potential [para exploração de petróleo]but it has limitations that need to be taken into consideration.”

Among these barriers is the difficult navigation: according to Mendes, the sand and mud banks change places so much that they can “take a little of the morale out of the geophysical navigation equipment”.

With the “yes” or “no” decision on Petrobras’ request about to be made, the geologist believes that the most urgent question to be answered is the composition of the reef. “Besides, everything there is more complex. It is a very sensitive area to oil spills, with mangroves and an important fishing basin for the Amazon states.”

Maria Emília da Cruz Sales, also a researcher at the Goeldi Museum, emphasizes that the discussion about this future and the sharing of benefits must include traditional and indigenous peoples: “We also want decision-making to be based on the best scientific evidence. With the data that exists today, we know that more studies are needed.”

Oil issue ever present

Hudson Pinheiro helped to develop a proposal to create a conservation unit in an area of ​​so many interests: “In this region that is so rich and biodiverse, it makes perfect sense for us to take care of the mouth of the Amazon River, in the same way that we strive to take care of the Amazon Rainforest”, he explains.

José Pedro de Oliveira Costa, a professor at USP and coordinator of the Amazon in Transformation program, was previously Secretary of Biodiversity at the Ministry of the Environment and has worked with protected areas for decades. He says that in 2017, there was already a discussion to protect the Foz do Amazonas region, but it was postponed.

“There was a lot of resistance. Oil has always been an issue there. And when we talk about protecting maritime areas, we also talk about the Navy, the Ministry of Fisheries and now, increasingly, the Ministry of Mines and Energy.”

For the debate on the conservation unit to move forward, support from research and resources is needed, Costa says. The money, he assumes, could come from programs such as the Amazon Fund, maintained by donors, which currently has more than R$4 billion in cash.

When asked by DW, the ministry’s body responsible for creating and managing protected areas, the Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation (ICMBIO), had not responded by the time this report was published.