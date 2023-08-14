Serious criminals are increasingly using better encrypted smartphones. To be able to crack the latest crypto phones, the Netherlands Forensic Institute (NFI) works together with European sister organizations, universities and companies. This is important in continuing to solve cases involving liquidations, drugs or weapons. ‘Manufacturers are building in more and more security.’
