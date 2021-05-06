First voices critical of the intention of the Executive to collect massively for the use of the roads with a new toll system from 2024. The Royal Automobile Club of Spain (RACE) has shown this Thursday its “frontal opposition” to the Government open the door for drivers to pay for freeways and expressways. According to RACE, drivers already contribute 30,000 million euros a year in taxes, and tolls “would once again burden drivers’ backs and pockets with problems,” which would “put them in serious danger by forcing many of them to look for alternative and much more dangerous routes ».

A survey carried out last December by the RACE Drivers Observatory indicates that the 78.9% of drivers disagree with the payment for the use of highways and highways that are currently free; about 74% say they are not willing to pay to drive on high-capacity roads that are not toll roads; 84.4% consider that they would always or sometimes look for alternative roads; 80% indicate that secondary roads would be used more, and 79% emphasize that, consequently, traffic accidents will increase.

The director of Road Safety of the RACE, Antonio Lucas, indicated in a statement that “he wants to make them pay again for something that is already paid.” “It must be remembered that, between direct and indirect taxes and fees, drivers contribute 30,000 million euros to the state coffers,” he pointed out.

“When a carrier sees increased costs for carrying their cargo, they will end up passing them on to the final price of the product,” Lucas indicated, so that, in his opinion, “the measure is not only against the drivers’ pocket, but that of All society”. «The ‘pay per use’ could lead to many drivers choose to use secondary roads, where 78% of fatal accidents occur, so that the use of high-capacity roads would be discouraged, “he stressed.

For its part, the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) is clear about its commitment to massive tolls that, according to the Government’s proposal sent to Brussels within the framework of the recovery plan, will be imposed on Spanish roads as of 2024.

“In all European countries it is paid in the upkeep and maintenance of high capacity roads, in all,” said the Director General of Traffic, Pere Navarro, in the Senate Committee on the Interior, collects Ep.

The Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan sent to Brussels considers 2024 as the date on which the pay-per-use system could begin to be implemented in the State road network, in response to the two principles on which it will be based on from that moment the use of the roads: «Whoever pollutes pays “and” he who uses pays. “ Until then, the Executive plans to carry out a campaign of “awareness and sensitization” on carriers and the population regarding the need to implement this measure.

In his speech, Navarro explained that in Spain, after the end of the concessions, this cost is being assumed by “the state budget.” “We can not. When you go by train, you don’t go for free. There is some infrastructure that has to be paid for here and in any country, “he said, and later added that” it can be discussed “if you only pay for the cost of upkeep and maintenance.

“Granny’s pension”



Likewise, the Traffic Director has declared that implementing the payment system on these roads “is a matter for the State.” “We would do well to all agree to resolve this issue of State. We cannot charge the state budget for the conservation and maintenance of highways and highways and make the poor grandmother who receives a pension, who does not have a car, are paying for high-speed wallet upkeep and maintenance“, has underlined.

In this way, Pere Navarro has defended that, in this matter, «the one who uses pays it“And he has urged the groups to agree on this matter because if not, as he has pointed out, Brussels will tell Spain:” He sent you money, but it is not for you to pay for the upkeep and maintenance of the road.

However, he has clarified that when a toll is implemented “of whatever type, normally some cases are always excluded” such as daily trips for work, for study or even medical reasons.

Asked if he is concerned that this measure will shift traffic to conventional roads, where there is a greater accident rate, Navarro has answered that it is not and has argued that “the long trip is made by motorway or dual carriageway.” «Nobody is going to take a long trip on the conventional highway», Has settled.