Meloni is the most followed on Whatsapp channels. Conte follows

Italian politicians run up Whatsapp. Half in recent days it has launched an interesting new function within the messaging app: channels. And it is precisely this new product that is tempting politicians in view of the next European election campaign.

How Whatsapp channels work

Unlike private chats, i Whatsapp channels they are a tool of broadcasting transmission, that is, unidirectional. Users therefore cannot reply to messages, nor share them with others, but only add a totally anonymous “reaction”. Anyone can create their own channel and start populating it with information and users.

And then the prime minister Giorgia Melonithe M5S president Giuseppe Contethe Northern League secretary Matteo Salvinithe leader of Action Carlo Calenda and that of Italia Viva Matteo Renzithey all shot in unison creating their own channel.

READ ALSO: EU, Meloni meets Scholz and Macron: “More respect is needed for Egypt and Tunisia”

On the other hand, it is not difficult to understand why politicians are competing to get their channel first. Whatsapp it is present on the devices of 78.5% of Italians, used by 33.8 million people in our country, with a peak in July of 35 million. In 2022 it was in use on Italians’ smartphones for an average of 10 hours and 31 minutes per person per month. Data that makes the chat system of Half a highly coveted place that can also change the balance of political communication.

At the moment, in first place there is Giorgia Meloni with 16 thousand members, it follows Giuseppe Conte with 9 thousand and finally closes the podium Matteo Salvini with 1,000 subscribers. The first messages from the prime minister and the M5S president are a welcome text with already thousands of reactions, Salvini instead goes straight to the point and launches the Northern League demonstration on 4 November in Milan.

Subscribe to the newsletter

