The 2022 edition of the Race Of Champions. The race-show that traditionally opens the world motorsport season has moved this year to the Arctic Circle and – on the snowy track that the organizers are setting up – promises not to miss fun, spectacle and even a bit of healthy rivalry. Today was the day of the draws for the matches of the direct matches, both at the level of team tournament – which will take place on Saturday – and of individual competitions – scheduled for Sunday. The urn gave some interesting comparisons, starting with a heartfelt duel all linked to Formula 1.

In fact, in one of the round of 16 of the individual tournaments they will compete Valtteri Bottas And Sebastian Vettel, current protagonists of the Circus with Alfa Romeo and Aston Martin and above all protagonists of many battles at the time of their respective stay in Mercedes and Ferrari. The intriguing preliminary challenge between Jaime Chadwick and Mick Schumacher, as well as the ‘rally’ derby between Sébastien Loeb – fresh winner in Monte-Carlo – and Petter Solberg should also be noted with curiosity. Finally, the challenge between seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson and two-time F1 champion Mika Hakkinen is particular and worth seeing: two opposite worlds in comparison.

At the level of comparisons between teams, the ‘derby’ between Sweden and Norway, which will characterize one of the quarter-finals, stands out immediately. On a ‘sentimental’ level, however, look out for another quarterfinal challenge, which will be seen with particularly excited eyes, especially by McLaren fans of the 90s. In fact, Finland and the United Kingdom will compete in a head-to-head that will also oppose two historic former teammates in Woking as Mika Hakkinen And David Coulthardwho as teammates have played 99 races together over the span of six seasons.







