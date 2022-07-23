The eleventh edition of the World Ducati Week gave the fans of the Borgo Panigale house the spectacle of the Race of Championsthis year conquered by Francesco Bagnaia. The Turin rider, belonging to the official team present in MotoGP, finished as a triumph on the saddle Panigale V4 Sdefeating all the other militant colleagues with the same team – and with the same bike – both in the premier class of the world championship and in Superbike.

The 25-year-old, already author of the pole position, never lost the leadership during a race that lasted just 8 laps, thanks to the high track temperatures recorded in Misano Adriatico which prompted the organizers to reduce total laps for safety reasons linked to overheating of the brakes.

Behind his back, Luca Marini and Jack Miller they also maintained the positions conquered after an excellent sprint at the start, obtaining respectively the second and third position and thus climbing on the podium in front of the numerous spectators who flocked to the circuit named after Marco Simoncelli. More disappointing, however, the performance of the winner of the 2018 edition, Michele Pirro, who crashed during the 3rd lap fortunately without any consequences. Regardless of the result, what matters is the festive atmosphere that has remained unchanged throughout the weekend, lived under the sign of Ducati passion.