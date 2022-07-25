The circuit of Misano Adriatico was filled with red on Saturday afternoon, during which the 2022 edition of the Race of Champions Ducati. A characteristic and singular race that saw all the riders belonging to the Borgo Panigale teams competing in both MotoGP and Superbike, as well as in the Supersport category, compete for the occasion riding a Panigale V4 S, with a group more restricted who instead participated in the event with a Panigale V2.

While in the latter category he triumphed Federico Caricasuloin the main one it was Francesco Bagnaia to get on the top step of the podium, moreover at the end of a weekend totally dominated by the Turin driver. The 25-year-old, already a protagonist in MotoGP with the official Ducati team, has in fact left his mark since qualifying, conquering pole position and honoring it with the victory in a race that lasted just 8 laps, due to the great heat that pushed the organizers to shorten the event for safety reasons.

Outside of the result, however, what really triumphed was the all-Ducati passion that was breathed on the circuit named after Marco Simoncelli, as emphasized by Bagnaia himself at the end of the race: “I had a great time this afternoon – commented – having been able to compete in front of all the Ducatisti public It was exciting and motivated me to push hard to be able to offer them a unique show. Obviously, winning always gives a lot of taste. It was great and I thank all the fans for their warmth and the passion they transmit to us! “

Emotions that have also touched the heart of Claudio DomenicaliCEO of Ducati Motor Holding, moreover impressed by the performance of the Panigale V4 S: “It was really exciting to see all the Ducati riders compete in the Lenovo Race of Champions – he added – is a unique race of its kind, a dream that comes true for me, as I believe also for all the Ducatisti present today in Misano or who followed us live from home. Today almost all the riders use the Panigale V4 as a training bike and therefore have a good feeling with the bike and help us with their indications to always improve it. To see Pecco Bagnaia lap in Misano on the Panigale V4 S in 1: 35.8, only 2 and a half seconds longer than the time from this year’s Superbike pole position at Misano, with totally standard bikes apart from slick tires and racing exhaust, it is the best demonstration of the continuous evolution work done on this bike, an even more exceptional result also considering the extreme temperatures in which the race took place. So congratulations to Pecco, but also to Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi who finished the race on the podium, and then to all the others who pushed hard, making a great race and making us have fun. Congratulations also to Federico Caricasulo who won the Panigale V2 category ″.