There Race of Champions 2022 officially loses one of its top drivers on the eve of the race weekend. Valtteri Bottas it must indeed give up the event – based in Pite Havsbad, Sweden – for last-minute commitments, not specified in detail either by the person concerned or by the organizers. The absence of the former Mercedes driver was announced by compatriot Mika Hakkinen, who, shortly after midday today, communicated the unexpected event to Bottas during the press conference to present the Race of Champions.

At the same time, the two-time F1 world champion presented the replacement for the 32-year-old from Nastola, that is Emma Kimilainen. The latter will thus go to face Sebastian Vettel in the direct challenge valid for access to the individual quarter-finals on Sunday. A special head to head for the militant driver in the W Series, who will face the one she has always considered her idol. Furthermore, with the absence of Bottas, Team Germany will be the only one to present two drivers currently engaged in F1, namely Vettel and Mick Schumacher. Tomorrow at 12 am for the Nations Cup, the team competition, on Sunday the Champion of Champions will be crowned at noon.