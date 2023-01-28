Pite Havsbad, a Swedish town just 60 miles from the Arctic Circle, hosts the legendary ‘Race Of Champions‘, the race of champions that has always thrilled motorsport enthusiasts by comparing drivers from different disciplines. Today the team competition is scheduled, the Nations Cup, in the past dominated by Germany with the golden couple formed by Michael Schumacher and from Sebastian Vettel. The latter has been defending the Teutonic colors since 2022 with the son of the seven-time world champion, Mick, fresh from Mercedes as third driver.

Vettel and Schumacher will be chasing the title held by Norway and will be in good company. There is great expectation, for example, for the Finnish couple formed by Mika Hakkinen and from Valtteri Bottasalso pay attention to France which lines up the nine-times world champion in the Rally Sebastien Loeb fresh from the Dakar finished in second place.

Together with the Alsatian legend there will be Adrien Tambay, while for Great Britain the tandem will be at the wheel David Coulthard And Jamie Chadwick. Also to be watched are representatives of the Americas Travis Pastrana (motocross tightrope walker) and reigning F2 champion Felipe Drugovich, as well as Swedish off road specialists Johan Kristofferson (king of Rallycross) and Mattias Ekstrom.

The various nations will face off in knockout challenges over several heats up to the final which will elect the winners of the Nations Cup. The cars that will be used are of four types – Cupra, Zeroid X1, Polaris RZR and a Supercar, the first two electric and the second two powered by biofuels – and will certainly make the event spectacular and hard-fought. Below is the box in which you can follow the event in live stream, here find the account instead Twitter of the Race of Champions which can help you follow the evolution of the race.