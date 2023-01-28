The Nations Cup at the 2023 Race of Champions is always Petter and Oliver Solberg’s thing. The Norwegian team prevailed bringing home the second consecutive success after the one obtained in the last edition, showing a considerable superiority on the snow of Pite Havsbad, in Sweden.

Especially shining was Oliver. Petter Solberg himself, at the end of the race, declared: “He saved me today, his speed was really considerable. I have to offer him dinner tonight!”.

Tomorrow the young Solberg will probably start among the favourites. Meanwhile, today he can enjoy the victory obtained together with his father after a series of high-value challenges. First of all the one to Team France which took place in the quarter-finals.

Oliver Solberg, Team Norway and Thierry Neuville, Team All-Stars Photo by: Race of Champions

A resounding 4-0 for the Solbergs, who showed no sporting mercy for Sébastien Loeb and Adrien Tambay. From the semi-final onwards, however, it was Oliver who kept the name of the Norwegian team up.

Oliver himself was decisive in bringing the match to 3-2 which saw the two nations equal before the last heat. The Solbergs beat Mattias Ekstroem and Johan Kristofferson. Then comes the final with the All Stars team and its members: Thierry Neuville and Felipe Drugovich.

The Belgian and the Brazilian had already surprised by beating the 8-time champion team in the semifinals, the German team formed this year by Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher. In the final Neuville won against Petter, but Oliver made it 1-1 by beating Drugovich.

Petter then beat the Brazilian on the Supercar Lites, while Neuville and Oliver waged a spectacular battle on the Zeroid X1s. It was the Norwegian who got the upper hand in the very last heat and this gave them their second victory in a row at the Nations Cup.