MOTO3 (SPAIN) | CLASSIFICATION

Spanish plenary session with Guevara, García and Masiá in the first row

What a way to start the GP for the Aspar GasGas team. izan Guevara took the pole, seconded by his teammate and leader of the World Cup, Sergio Garcia. Jerez is not a circuit that is especially given to the ValencianBut this is your year. And, to make matters worse, Masiá completed a fully Spanish first row. Foggia, the great rival of the Spanish, part fourth.