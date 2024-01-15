US elections 2024, Biden a possible loser. The polls

The race for the Republican nomination began with the caucuses in Iowa, but in the meantime the polls are showing all three main candidates won, Donald Trump, Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis, on Joe Biden. According to what Adnkronos reports, this is what emerges from a survey published today by CBS News/YouGov, according to which if a vote were held today the president would be defeated by all three candidatesalthough with significantly different percentages.

It is interesting to note that the largest lead over Biden it's not Trump's, but of the former ambassador to the UN, which would have 53% against 45%. Eight points ahead due above all to the fact that the Republican would attract the support of moderates and independents much more than the former president and the governor of Florida. According to the survey, in fact in a duel with Biden, 59% would vote for Haleywhile 55% and 54% would vote for DeSantis and Trump.

Thus in a hypothetical Biden-DeSantis duel, the governor of Florida would win, but narrowly, with 51% against the president's 48%. While with Trump it would actually be neck and neck, with the former president at 50% and the incumbent president at 48%. Despite this, Trump continues to enjoy a large advantage in the primaries: nationally, in fact, he has a 55 point advantage, with 69%, while DeSantis has 14% and Haley has 12%.

