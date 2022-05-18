Back in Piazza del Plebiscito, a Naples, from 20 to 22 May the traditional appointment with the ‘Race for the cure‘, the largest event in the world for the fight against breast cancer, organized by the non-profit association Komen Italia, which will subsequently cross 4 other Italian cities: Bologna (16-18 September), Brescia (23-25 ​​September), Matera (30 September-2 October) and Abruzzo (7-9 October). The ‘Race village‘with the’ Prevention Caravan ‘and medical areas to offer free diagnostic screening tests for the main female pathologies and where you can participate in many sports, fitness and psychophysical wellness initiatives. Sunday 22 May the most important moment of the event with the 5 km race and the 2 km walk open to all on the Naples seafront.

In the Race Village – reports a note – there will be an area reserved for the protagonists of the event – the ‘women in pink‘- women who are experiencing or have had breast cancer. With their courageous testimony, in addition to raising public awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and sending a message of strength and hope, they have generated a cultural change in the approach to the disease. The ‘Race’ takes place under the patronage of the President of the Republic and with the patronage and participation of the Campania Region, the municipality of Naples, Asl Na1 centro, Asl Na3 sud, Joint professions committee, Coni, Agostino Gemelli University Hospital Foundation Irccs, Defense Commission onlus view, Italian Army, Arma dei Carabinieri, Siae, Italian Volleyball Federation, Italian Athletics Federation, Italian Basketball Federation, Italian Golf Federation.

And again: the initiative ‘Famous captains‘brings together many personalities from the world of culture, entertainment and sport who, through videos published on their social pages and relaunched by @komenitalia, invite their followers to form teams to participate together in the Race for the Cure. In Naples, among the many ‘captains’ there will be some players of the Napoli soccer sports club with Aurelio De Laurentiis, honorary president of Komen Italia. The patrons of the event – Maria Grazia Cucinotta and Rosanna Banfi and the famous Captains who promote the Race – were joined by the appeals of numerous influencers including the cynical beautician Cristina Fogazzi. Veralab, social media partner, will be present at the Race Village with its truck at the entrance to Piazza Trieste e Trento to promote prevention and offer beauty advice.

Culture is a powerful medicine for body and mind. This is the starting point of the memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Culture, which confirms also this year free admission to museums for members of all editions of the ‘Race for the Cure 2022’. In Naples from Friday to Sunday you can visit the Royal Palace and Campanian Amphitheater of Santa Maria Capua Vetere simply by showing the registration receipt or entering with the ‘Race’ shirt. The constantly updated lists of participating museums throughout Italy are available on www.komen.it.

The Race for the Cure also makes use of the contribution of numerous companies sensitive to health and prevention issues. The main partners are: Fasda, Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane, Af Group, Johnson Johnson and Unisalute. Aveeno and Biafin are partners of the “Women in Pink” area.

The ‘three days’ will be open on Friday 20 May at 10.00 in Piazza del Plebiscito with the inauguration ceremony of the Race with the opening of the Health Village in the presence of the institutions and authorities. In the Health Village, active on Friday 20 and Saturday 21 from 10 to 18, specialist consultations and diagnostic tests will be offered free of charge (mainly to women selected by social voluntary associations), in collaboration with the ASL Na1 Centro and local institutions. To encourage the adoption of healthier lifestyles and the protection of one’s health, in collaboration with other hospitals and with the participation and contribution of the Johnson & Johnson Foundation, A. Gemelli Irccs University Hospital, Fasda, Unisalute will also be offered to the public: consultations and specialist services for the prevention of breast, gynecological and skin cancers, specialist nutrition consultations as well as visual prevention by the non-profit vision defense commission.

During the two days of the Health Village, an information desk of the ASL Na1 Center will be active on screening programs for the prevention of breast, cervical and colon cancer. It will also be possible to receive information on genomic tests for which the Campania Region has recently provided for reimbursement from the national health system. Genomic tests, indicated for some types of breast tumors, allow us to define with certainty the cases in which chemotherapy is really useful in addition to hormone therapy after surgery.

Thanks to the collaboration with numerous sports federations and associations, special spaces will be set up for activities, and many fitness sessions, biking program, corpology, fit kombat, yoga slowflow, pilates. In addition, meetings and conferences dedicated to the protection of women’s health, with educational and recreational initiatives dedicated to “Women in Pink”: beauty area, armocromia consultations, physiotherapy sessions and many other activities. A kids area will be set up inside the Village with recreational and educational initiatives. On Saturday at 10 am, the ‘Run4hope’ will also start from the Race Village, the first great running Giro in Italy, organized on regional relays, for a charity this year pro Ail. Sunday 22 May at 9.30 all participants will meet at the starting line for the traditional 5 km amateur run, or for the 2 km walk. The routes will start from Piazza del Plebiscito and will wind along the city’s waterfront, at the end of the race and the walk the awards ceremony will take place.

To participate and register for the Race through the website www.raceforthecure.it the minimum donation is 13 euros. Subscribers will receive some benefits offered by partners such as a 50 € voucher in Barò Cosmetics products and a 15 € discount in Guam Seaweed Mud. Registration entitles you to receive – while stocks last – the backpack and the iconic official shirt. Furthermore, hundreds of registration points are active throughout Italy, starting from Friday 20 May 2022, it will also be possible to register and collect the kit at the Race Village in Piazza del Plebiscito. Info and registration: www.raceforthecure.it www.komen.it. Thanks to the funds raised with the Race for the Cure 2022 – concludes the note – Komen Italia will return to disburse grants – funds intended for associations engaged in the fight against breast cancer operating in Italy, establish study awards and increase the stages of the Caravan of the prevention aimed at women living in conditions of social fragility.