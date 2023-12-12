“Race for Glory”, the Lancia Rally 037 arrives at the cinema

In the United States and Canada, motorsport enthusiasts have already marked January 5, 2024 on their calendars. In fact, on this date the film “Race for Glory” will be released in American cinemas, the story of the 1983 championship which saw the success of Lancia Rally 037 in the World Championship of Makes. The film is instead scheduled for February 29th in Italy, as we reported.

The Lancia Rally 037, a rear-wheel drive car against all-wheel drive rivals, was the protagonist of a memorable battle against the Audi squadron made up of Hannu Mikkola, Stig Blomqvist and Michèle Mouton. A real challenge between David and Goliath, which 40 years later has remained etched in the memory of all fans.

Napolitano's words

“I am proud that Lancia and the Lancia Rally 037 have been chosen as the protagonists of “Race for Glory”. The Lancia Rally 037 fully embodies the spirit of the brand. Its radical geometric shapes combined with the elegant and exclusive design give life to a car always ready to face any challenge, such as the extraordinary victory of the 1983 World Rally Championship“, Luca declared NapolitanoCEO of Lancia. “With 15 World Rally Championships, three World Endurance Manufacturers' Championships, one 1000 Miglia, two Targa Florios and one Carrera Panamericano won, Lancia is still today the brand with the most successes in the world of rallying. It is no coincidence that the Lancia Rally 037 is one of the nine cars that inspired the design of our future models”.

Scamarcio's words

Riccardo Scamarcio will play the team principal of the Cesare Fiorio team. These are his words: “Race for Glory is a wonderful Italian success story. A very small team of experts and enthusiasts beats a large technologically advanced company thanks to the Italian team spirit and the passion of the Lancia Squadra Corse. Fiorio was a man who made the impossible possible, simply by combining the best skills with his passion”.