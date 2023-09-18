In Singapore, RedBull dominance is interrupted and the Ferrari returns to victory, in a difficult and tight race until the last lap, with the splendid victory of Carlos Sainz and the Maranello team. The team led by Vasseur did everything he could and should to take home first place, including using Leclerc bluntly to favor the polesitter’s victory. Rightly so: what happened actually risks happening the only chance of the season for the redhead, we couldn’t afford to lose her, and, this time, that was the plan prepared and executed to perfectionboth from the wall and from the pilots.

Ferrari not the fastest, but one that was able to capitalize to the maximum

Let’s start with a consideration on performance: the Singapore race was one of the most unreliable from the point of view of the pace. The pace remained until the last 15 laps asleep on purpose by Ferrari, which exploited the difficulty of overtaking on the Marina Bay track, combined with the always good top speed of the SF23, to prevent any attempt by the competition, but still keeping the group compact, so as not to open up roads for undercut attempts and at the same time conserve the tires as much as possible, against a potentially better Mercedes under the profile rubber degradation. We still report the analysis graphs, but we consider the lap times indicative just from a tactical point of view and, instead, of little performance relevance.

Great change of pace compared to the past

The red’s victory comes from one correct strategy and by a race tactic developed and implemented right from the startwith the choice to have Leclerc start with soft rubber to allow him to overtake Russell and immediately put the two cars in the top two positions a control the race. From there the Grand Prix became a challenge of nerves, masterfully managed by Ferrari. And here we find it the real change of pace this season for the Maranello Team compared to the past. The car technically it has major limitations that the victory in Singapore cannot erase, and whether Frederic Vasseur’s leadership will be able to produce single-seaters capable of competing for victory we will only find out (perhaps) next year. However, what we continue to notice this season is an attitude definitely more concrete, more linear and ultimately more profitable of race situations. Perhaps accustomed to the strategic disasters we have seen until recently, the public tends to look for errors in the wall of Ferrari in all circumstances, when in reality, in 2023, it is difficult to recognize any of them. Obviously we are referring to tactics and strategy, and not to driver-box communication on which there still seems to be a lot of work to do (see impeding various). Also the strategy on Leclercnot stopped by the wall during the Virtual Safety Car, after having rechecked the onboards, times and radio teams appears correct.

Because it was right not to stop Leclerc

Analyzing this situation in detail we note that, first of all, the Virtual Safety Car is activated when Ferrari number 16 is just passed from the pit entrance, preventing Leclerc from returning immediately in any case. On the next lap, the first in which the leading riders could actually stop, the call came via radio to Leclerc.”opposite to Hamilton”, that is, to do the opposite of the Mercedes number 44 in front of him. A correct call: Leclerc was already behind the Mercedes and he could hardly do much against them if he remained with the same strategy. Leclerc then asked to stop anyway to fit new medium tyres, but at that point the Monegasque was ahead of both Brackley cars on the track, with over 10 seconds of advantage, whereas if he had stopped he would have fallen behind them again viewer of their probable attack at the head of the race without being able to do anything. So Leclerc was asked to stay on trackin fact to slow Russell’s comeback and Hamilton. When Russell reached the Ferrari number 16 he lost about 2 seconds compared to his pace in 2 and a half laps, forced first to find the gap, then to overtake, and finally to bring the tires back into the temperature window. In fact, with that slowdown the British he came up behind Norris a lap later than expected, and, considering how tight the ending was, we can say that Ferrari’s choice of wall was decisive for Sainz’s victory.

DRS tactics: Sainz even more impressive in execution than idea

In the final it was then Sainz himself who came out a brilliant idea with the tactic of holding Norris’ McLaren within the distance of the DRS to help him defend himself from Russell. There race vision Sainz’s score remains a great point in favor of the Spaniard, but this time it was even more remarkable the execution of his plan. Having the idea of ​​keeping Norris to less than a second is one thing, being able to do it by looking at the mirrors, while such an important victory was at stake, with the tires worn out, touching the walls without making mistakes it’s completely different, see Russell, who threw a beautiful race on the last lap. The Spaniard found himself in his hands the best opportunity in the best race for himmade not at a frenetic pace, but at intelligent management, his strong point, and he built it with a qualifying lap in which he even kept a margin to make sure he was clean and without errors, exploiting the high potential of the SF23 on the flying lap. Sainz is certainly in amazing form, with a car that adapts perfectly to his driving style, with which Leclerc is unable to find the right feeling. But above all the Spaniard appears to have grown up at key momentsin which he no longer makes mistakes as we had seen him do in past seasons.

In conclusion, we feel like calmly saying that Ferrari deserved the victory, thanks to a perfect, planned and determined race execution (actually the entire weekend), and, thinking about the large amount of wasted opportunities in the last seasons, we can only recognize a new line evidently dictated by the new Team Principal.