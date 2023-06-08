Wolff, Abu Dhabi still burns

2021 is an incompletely healed wound for Toto Wolff. As soon as he has the opportunity, the Mercedes team principal recalls – more or less directly – the referee error by Michael Masi which allowed Max Verstappen to achieve his first world title in Formula 1.

After the case of Abu Dhabi 2021, the FIA ​​has launched an internal investigation into the work of the race director in the convulsive final five laps, effectively proving Mercedes right. The Federation, however, could not retrace its steps especially months later: if it had done so, it would have been a double own goal in terms of image. And so he dismissed Masi, promoting a referee team overseen by Herbie Blash and composed of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas. In doing so, however, the FIA ​​has lent its side to the controversy over the inconstancy of the yardstick of judgment from grand prix to grand prix, a theme that has already been present for years because the marshals rotate at each race.

Wolff’s words

Wolff, after months as an arsonist, has moved on to the role of firefighter, but between the lines it is clear that Abu Dhabi has not yet been digested. The Austrian commented on Günther Steiner’s criticism of the race director after the penalty imposed on Nico Hülkenberg in Monte-Carlo: “I have never had any doubts about the system, but about individuals. I think as a steward and as a race director you have the main pressure to do the right things and probably every choice you have will have support and disagreement, someone who likes it and another who doesn’t. I think race direction is just trying to do their best and we have to support them. Just as we must support the FIA ​​where we can“.

The Steiner case

The Haas team principal had harshly criticized the work of the Race Direction in the Monaco Grand Prix: according to the South Tyrolean, Formula 1 can no longer afford to race without professional referees, i.e. paid to carry out this job exclusively, and must therefore conform to all other sports. For these comments, Steiner was asked for explanations by the commissioners, who at Montmeló imposed a reprimand on him.