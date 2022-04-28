Once again the world of Formula 1 is found to be talking about Race Direction. This time, however, contrary to what happened after the last GP of 2021 in Abu Dhabi, under observation is not the work of the race director, but his very presence on the circuit. In fact, in view of the Miami race, scheduled for next weekend, F1 found itself having to deal with the double positivity of the two ‘referees’ designated for the current season: Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas in fact they are currently both positive for Covid. As reported by the BBC the Federation expects Wittich to be able to ‘negativize’ in time for the trip to Miami.

If this is not the case, however, the same English site has reported some possible solutions that you would be thinking about to solve the problem. The first is that of a race management that operates, at least partially, remotely. In fact, Wittich could work from new control room built by the FIA ​​in Geneva. This is the structure that houses the F1 ‘VAR’, introduced to avoid repeating a situation similar to that experienced last year on the Yas Marina circuit. Permanent senior adviser Herbie Blash and Colin Haywood, deputy race director for the event, would instead be physically present at the circuit.

In case of need, however for the moment excluded from the FIA, the Formula E race director Scott Elkins, who would be available and could fly to Miami and take Wittich’s place. Finally it has been confirmed by several parties that there is in no way the possibility of a return for Michael Masi. The Australian director has been practically banned by the new FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem and could soon leave the International Federation for good.