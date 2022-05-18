Following the chaos and controversy caused by the decisions taken in the final part of last season by the Race Director Michael Masithe FIA ​​had decided on the eve of the 2022 championship to remove the Australian from his role, entrusting the control of the race direction to two men who would take turns in the course of the year: Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas. So far, however, the alternation has never been seen, with Wittich who has ‘refereed’ all five GPs so far.

The German was not the protagonist of particular controversies, except for the unexpected angry reaction of several pilots triggered by his decision to enforce in a more literal way the rule that prohibits wearing non-compliant jewelry and underwear during official sessions. Regarding only the ‘track’ decisions, however, Wittich was good at avoid disputes. Now, ahead of the sixth Grand Prix of the year, the role of Race Director will be inherited for the first time by Eduardo Freitas.

The Portuguese this year acted as ‘second’ to Wittich in three races: Saudi Arabia, Australia and Imola. In Bahrain and Miami, however, he was not present at the circuit, engaged in his role as race director for the WEC. His turn will finally come to Barcelona, ​​with the German colleague who this time will be his deputy. Freitas’ debut is surrounded by a certain curiosity in understanding what his will be evaluations in case of doubtful episodes and whether there will be any differences of some kind with respect to past management.