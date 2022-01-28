L’investigation from the FIA ​​on what happened in Abu Dhabi which began on January 10 is proceeding. The secretary in charge of the whole ‘single-seater’ sector Peter Bayer together with the new President Mohammed Ben Sulayem proceeded to collect the testimonies and opinions of the teams, the next step will be to listen to the drivers. As reported by the English newspaper BBC all teams agree on the need for provide the Clerk of the Course with a support structure. The fact that Michael Masi made clear and obvious mistakes in the final of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – and not only that – is a fact on which all the teams converge, but Masi is recognized for the ‘mitigating circumstances’ of having acted according to the ultimate goal of getting the race to finish in race mode (a scenario that had been discussed and accepted by the teams) and being exposed to great pressure and lobbying from Red Bull and Mercedes team principals during the last laps of the race held in Yas Marina.

According to what has filtered from the first meetings there credibility by Michael Masi is compromised to the point that it seems difficult to see him confirmed in the role of Clerk of the Course, even if the hypothesis that Masi will remain in his place also in 2022 should not be excluded. Williams stated that from her point of view “It is not the teams that have to establish the FIA ​​staff” and Ferrari stressed that they were not even aware that a team had made a request to remove Masi from his role. The road that will most likely be followed is the one that will lead to a support structure for the Clerk of the Course, a sort of ‘barrier’ to be placed between the Race Direction and the teams to avoid the lobbying to which Masi was exposed in Abu Dhabi and not only. Changes are also being studied regarding the Race Commissioners and the ways in which they carry out their work. According to the regulation in force, they are independent by the Clerk of the Course and their task is to establish if and how to sanction teams and drivers during the race weekends.

As far as the ‘interrogations’ of the pilots are concerned, one is already clear discontent emerged from the protagonists: the decisions made against Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in the season finale are not consistent. An impossible thesis to refute: the lack of a penalty to Verstappen in Brazil for the extreme defense on Hamilton and the cut of the latter in Abu Dhabi are two maneuvers that have created dangerous precedents given that neither of the two occasions measures have been taken. towards the two pilots. Another decision that disappointed more than one driver was the minimal penalty imposed on Verstappen when he tried to fool Lewis Hamilton through a ‘brake test’ in Saudi Arabia. Lando Norris already in the press conference from Abu Dhabi had underlined his disappointment regarding that episode.