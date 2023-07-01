Dutch driver Dilano van ‘t Hoff died on Saturday after a serious crash at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium. The Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine (FRECA) has announced this. The 18-year-old driver from Dordrecht was involved in a crash with four other drivers. Help on the track was of no avail.

Van ‘t Hoff competed for the MP Motorsport team in the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine. On Twitter, Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali reacts to his death. “Dilano died chasing his dream of reaching the pinnacle of motorsport. Along with the entire motorsports community, our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones.” In 2019, French driver Anthoine Hubert was killed on the same part of the track.

Van ‘t Hoff, who would turn nineteen in a month, has been driving karts since he was eleven and made his debut in Formula 4 in 2021, when he became champion in Spain. A minute’s silence will be held later today before the start of the 24 Hours of Spa.