Sumar’s spokesperson, Ernest Urtasun, this Monday at Espacio Rastro in Madrid. JAVIER LIZÓN (EFE)

The parties in the space to the left of the PSOE multiply their public events. At the start of a wavering political course, with the formation of the Government in the air, the organizations of Sumar, the coalition led by Yolanda Díaz, seek to redefine strategies and establish their own positioning. After Podemos launched a debate process on Saturday to set the course of the party for the next legislature in a context already very different from the previous one, this Monday the platform of the acting second vice president announced a meeting, next Saturday, to “update your ideology.” This meeting, whose opening will feature a public intervention by Díaz that will allow the leader to set a position one day after the event called by the PP against a future amnesty law, will once again bring together the coordinators of the work groups articulated during the construction of the project, which is just taking its first steps. Completing a busy agenda, the highest leadership body of Izquierda Unida will also debate on Friday its position on various current issues.

The political moment is decisive. The uncertainty about the viability of the legislature, which has until November 27 to carry out a hypothetical investiture of the socialist Pedro Sánchez – if, as seems predictable, that of the president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, fails next week -, and the Negotiations with Junts condition any discussion. In this context, the parties are rushing to specify their programmatic priorities and do so publicly, as was seen in the Congress press room last week, with up to five appearances by coalition deputies.

Sumar will do so on Saturday the 23rd, in a day of “work and debates” on current affairs with the experts responsible for the thematic groups deployed since July 2022, as explained by the spokesperson for the formation, Ernest Urtasun, without offering further details. . The call comes just 48 hours after the opening ceremony of Podemos, which on Saturday made public a battery of proposals to support Sánchez. Although at no time did Ione Belarra’s formation question the votes of its five deputies, this Monday its spokespersons insisted on the relevance of them being assumed by a future coalition government with the PSOE. “We believe that they are reasonable, sensible and useful to continue improving the life of this country (…) Any left-wing party is going to agree with them,” Pablo Fernández pressed in the party’s press room. Among these measures, the party advocates freezing rents for the entire legislature, raising the minimum wage to 1,500 euros or keeping Irene Montero at the head of Equality after she was excluded from the lists for the general elections on July 23. Urtasun has delayed all of these initiatives. “Full respect, we are a plural space,” the MEP repeated to the media, without going into evaluating them.

Internally, Podemos revealed this Monday the calendar of its debate process to amend or ratify the political document made public by the management on Saturday, which will have different phases. The party will hold meetings of its circles and regional executives to make contributions. Activists will also be able to make proposals individually and the resulting text will be put to the vote on November 2 and 3 before the political conference that will serve to stage the relaunch of the party on the 4th.

In a context in which Sumar has yet to hold its first assembly and in which it remains to be seen how the different organizations end up defining their relationship around the project, the writing presented by the party emphasizes that Podemos is an “autonomous” political force, which will always have its own roadmap, its program, its management bodies and its decision-making mechanisms. He also points out that in the formation there is no “double militancy”, an express reminder to any position that would like to join Sumar. The text also demands that for any future electoral agreement “open primaries, without restrictions and without vetoes” be held and contains veiled criticism of Díaz, mentioning that in the face of “hollow personalism, rhetoric against parties and calls to overcome the organizations ”, a speech—that of going beyond organizations—that the second vice president did outline at the beginning of the formation of Sumar, “we must value and defend the organization and militancy.”

Izquierda Unida has avoided taking a position this Monday on the condition of double militancy with respect to Sumar. Its federal spokesperson, Sira Rego, has called for a meeting of the party’s Federal Coordinator next Friday, in which different issues “of interest” will be addressed. The meeting of the management body, an event that will open with the speech of its leader, Alberto Garzón, will debate the position of IU regarding the investiture of Feijóo and a hypothetical of Sánchez or issues related to the parliamentary group, where the formation has finally been left without a deputy spokesperson. Rego has also outlined as a priority in a future government agreement with the socialists the carrying out of an “ambitious and fair tax reform”, an old demand for the space and has refused to enter for now into talking about what profiles each of them should occupy. the ministries.

