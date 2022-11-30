The 2022 Formula 1 season was characterized by a constant leitmotif: the Ferrari in pole position on Saturday, almost always thanks to record-breaking laps by Charles Leclerc, and the Red Bull winning on Sunday. The Milton Keynes team took eight pole positions during the season, against 12 for the Maranello team, but in the end the tally of victories was 17 to 4 for the Austrians. Max Verstappen in particular, he was able to score 15 victories – a new absolute record for a single season – despite starting from the first spot on the grid in ‘only’ seven races. This trend can be seen throughout Verstappen’s career, which has always been more of a ‘competition animal’ which is not a perfect qualifier.

An interesting statistic built from the Twitter account F1_charts shows how – among the drivers who have achieved at least 15 successes and 15 pole positions in their career – Verstappen is second for the most favorable ratio compared to victories. Indeed, in the face of 35 GP wins, the Dutchman from Red Bull has collected ‘just’ 20 pole positions. In terms of percentage, out of a total of 163 races played, it is one 9.2% difference. A higher figure from this point of view was obtained only in his career Jackie Stewart. The legendary Scottish champion collected 27 wins and 17 poles in 99 races, with a ratio of 10% more race wins to pole starts. Two other drivers capable of moving up the grid in their careers were Alain Prost (8.9%) and Michael Schumacher (7.5%).

Conversely Ayrton Senna, Jim Clark and Juan Manuel Fangio are the leading names for which the trend has been diametrically opposite: in fact, they have more pole positions than race wins. Curiously perfect parity is found in Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time world champion from Stevenage, in fact, has won 103 wins and as many starts from the front of the grid. A unique case among the pilots included in this analysis.

Comparing wins vs pole position percentages for drivers with at least 15 of each 📈 > Stewart, Verstappen & Prost have highest wins ratio advantage

> Senna, Clark, Fangio – highest poles ratio advantage

> Hamilton is perfectly balanced – same amount of poles & wins#F1 pic.twitter.com/KwgrO5NhbU — F1_charts (@F1_charts) November 25, 2022