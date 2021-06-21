Rome – We still have time, but we must act quickly and well. The indications and warnings, in a finally white Italy, come from the world of science that looks ahead and points out, with concern, the need not to underestimate the risks of Delta variant. More contagious than 50%, by now we know, than Alpha (the former English) and for which a single dose of vaccine may not be enough. “You are not following it enough”, Massimo Galli, director of the Infectious Diseases of the Sack of Milan, explained to “Agorà” on Rai3. “The identified outbreaks are few and limited.”

For now, the latest data are updated to about ten days ago, the Delta variant in Italy is under control: it represents about 1% of infections in our country, with peaks of 3% in Lazio and modest outbreaks in Lombardy and Puglia . But the percentage, it is rather easily predicted, is destined to increase with the next monitoring. What to do? The government is moving: Minister Speranza has ordered a new “rapid survey” to estimate the spread in the country of the main variants of the coronavirus in Italy, starting from the Delta. The circular, entitled «Estimation of the prevalence of VOC (Variant Of Concern) variants in Italy: lineage B.1.1.7, P.1, B.1.617. (1,2 or 3) and B.1.351, and other variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus “, arranges an investigation” coordinated by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità in collaboration with the Regions and PPAA and in particular with the laboratories identified by the latter “. It will take into consideration “the samples notified on 22/06/2021, corresponding to first infections, to be analyzed by genomic sequencing”.

Here it is, the key word: genomic sequencing, indispensable for mapping the variations on the territory in real time. The problem is that to be effective, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, it must reach a minimum sequencing threshold of 5%, even better if 10%. And in Italy, today, with sequencing we are at 1.3%. Too little. The Istituto Superiore di Sanità has announced that the Italian sequencing network will be set up in September and will coordinate the regional laboratories. But September is far away.

Meanwhile, the good news is that from today they arrive in Italy new rapid tests able to recognize the Delta variant going “by exclusion”: the swabs, explained virologist Francesco Broccolo, of the University of Milan Bicocca, do not look for mutations in the Spike protein like those used up to now, but for a mutation called “N501Y”. Which is present in the variants Alpha, Beta (the former South African) and Gamma (the former Brazilian). A positive swab, in the absence of the “N501Y” mutation, would trigger the alarm and a new diagnostic algorithm in search of the much-loved Delta variant.