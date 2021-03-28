The 400-meter-long container ship stranded in the Suez Canal For the sixth consecutive day, it resisted the last attempts to re-float it on Sunday, but a high tide expected during the day could facilitate the work.

Sunday they were getting ready new operations to refloat the “Ever Given”, of more than 220,000 tons, stuck diagonally in the canal since Tuesday and completely blocking this 300-meter-wide waterway, one of the busiest in the world.

The Suez Canal transports around the 10% of international maritime trade, and each day of lockdown causes significant delays and costs for the sector.

Although the attempt to dislodge the ship failed on Friday, there is now hope with the high tide expected during the day and that it could help rescue teams.

The Ever Given on the Suez Canal. Photo Bloomberg

A dozen tugs and dredgers they are mobilizing to suck up the sand from under the boat, whose prow is embedded in the shore.

According to the spokesman for the Egyptian Suez Canal Authority (SCA), George Safwat, some 27,000 cubic meters of sand have already been removed, at a depth of 18 meters.

The ship was surrounded this Sunday by tugboats, according to an AFP journalist at the scene. Its silhouette, about 60 meters high, dominated the fields and palm trees of the western bank.

More help

The area was heavily guarded by canal security personnel but also by the military and police.

Two new dredgers, currently in the Red Sea, are on the way: the Italian Carlo Magno and the Dutch Alp Guard, according to maritime traffic monitoring websites. And two more Egyptian tugs are going to be launched, according to the SCA.

In an interview on Egyptian television on Saturday, Admiral Osama Rabie, president of the SCA, said that the ship had “moved 30 degrees to the right and left” for the first time, “a good indicator” of the evolution of the efforts.

The work of the dredgers in the Suez Canal. Photo EFE

“Sources close to the rescue operation told me this morning that optimism in the team of experts was increasing and that they hoped the ship could be released in 24-48 hours “Richard Meade, editor of the trade magazine Lloyd’s list, tweeted Sunday.

Meanwhile the “Ever Given” It blocks more than 300 ships stuck at both ends of the channel that links the Red Sea to the Mediterranean, Rabie said on Saturday.

According to a report from insurer Allianz released on Friday, every day of inactivity could cost world trade between 6,000 and 10,000 million dollars.

In addition, the first concrete effects begin, as in Syria, which on Saturday announced that it had begun to ration fuel distribution for the delay in the delivery of an oil shipment.

Eleven cargo ships with cattle that left Romania are also blocked. Animals International states that the 130,000 animals are in danger of death.

According to the state newspaper Al Ahram, the Egyptian Ministry of Agriculture has sent three veterinary teams to examine the animals.

The total value of the blocked goods or they have to take an alternate route It differs according to estimates: from $ 3 billion a day according to Jonathan Owens, a logistics expert at the British University of Salford, to $ 9.6 billion according to Lloyd’s List, a British maritime magazine.

The canal authorities stressed for their part that Egypt loses between 12 and 14 million dollars per day of closure. Almost 19,000 ships used the canal in 2020, according to the SCA.

While waiting for traffic to resume, large shipping companies such as Maersk or the French CMA CGM decided to divert their ships and sail around the Cape of Good Hope, a 9,000 kilometer detour and at least seven more days of navigation.

Although the incident was originally attributed to strong winds combined with a sandstorm, Rabie said Saturday that a possible “human error” was one of the reasons for the incident.

Source: AFP and ANSA

PB