The lack of alternatives in the role forces the acceleration to present himself with the Serbian at the first of the championship: sprint in the negotiations by the weekend to aggregate the left winger to the resumption of work after Sunday’s friendly

The idea of ​​the market is long-standing, but now it has turned into a technical and also an economic requirement. Filip Kostic is a goal of Juve no longer potential, but “in time”. And the deadline must be imagined no later than the date of August 15, when the bianconeri will have to face Sassuolo at the Stadium in the first championship. In the idea of ​​Allegri and the Lady’s transfer men, the outside of the Eintracht on that occasion will have to be on the pitch. Also because, in the area of ​​his competence, there is a hole to fill: Kean is disqualified, Aké injured. In short, we must rely on that ideal replacement for Bernardeschi who has not yet arrived, an external wildcard capable of adapting to any form. See also Bernardeschi pulls Soppy's hair in the area: penalty risk

Backfire – The left external issue is therefore to be linked to the start of the championship. And time is running out, unlike the end of the market which can still reserve some surprises and present opportunities. In this scenario, Kostic represents the right compromise in order not to expose himself too much on the economic level and contain the costs on the operation, considering that the Bosnian footballer would expire with Eintracht next year, he has already refused the renewal of the contract and wants to change the air. . Some background feeds the positivity on this front of the market: the player relied on Lucci in unsuspected times in the idea of ​​being able to reach Serie A; at the beginning of the summer he became the protagonist of a video (which later went viral) in which his barber spoiled his arrival in black and white; and finally in the last few hours he has released himself from West Ham, smelling the return of Juve on his behalf. See also Gerardo Martino was delighted with the performance of Jesús Angulo

LAMPO DEAL – Juve now moves with conviction. In these hours he will entrust his first offer to the player’s entourage to be presented at Eintracht. Here we must take into account the Germans’ refusal to West Ham’s proposal of 15 million, but the Bianconeri could initially stop even a step back by leveraging the player’s willingness to move to Turin. The first offer should be 12 plus 3 bonuses, with room for improvement but not to the point of reaching 20 as the Frankfurt club would like. All this will be the result of a flash negotiation that Juve will try to close at the most over the weekend, wanting to deliver the player to Allegri on his return from the last test on Sunday evening in Tel Aviv, at the resumption of work in the week leading to Juve. Sassuolo. A necessary race against time, which would give the Bianconeri the opportunity to make up for a gap in the squad and therefore experience the last phase of the summer market with less pressure. The one in which one more striker will be needed. See also Formula 1: Red Bull, on the hunt for Ferrari at the premiere of the Miami GP

August 5 – 12:51 pm

