Florida emergency teams work to avoid breakup from a large sewage pond in Manatee County, in the Tampa Bay area. Authorities are already evacuating residents and working to contain a fault and prevent a ‘catastrophic flood’‘, in the words of Governor Ron DeSantis himself.

Manatee County officials noted that the most recent models show that a rupture of the old dam phosphate plant could pour 1,280 million liters of water in a matter of minutes, generating a 6.1 meter high wall of water.

“What we are examining right now is how to prevent, and respond, if necessary, to a truly catastrophic flood situation,” DeSantis said at a news conference after flying over the old Piney Point phosphate mine.

Aerial view of the huge pond. Photo: Reuters

The authorities have closed sections of federal highway 41 and ordered the evacuation of 316 residences. Some families were relocated to local hotels. Others refuse to leave. They argue that they are in high places. And that even when hurricane warnings do not usually leave their homes.

Manatee County deputies also began evacuating about 345 inmates from a local jail located about 1 mile away from the 31-hectare pond, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

County Manager Scott Hopes noted that models indicate the area could be covered by between 30 centimeters and 1.5 meters of water, and the second floor of the jail is located 3 meters above the ground.

Authorities initially announced that they would move inmates and staff to the second floor and place sandbags on the ground floor, but Police Chief Rick Wells later noted that moving inmates to the second floor meant a security risk.

County officials noted that well water has not been affected and that the Manatee Lake it is not threatened. This body of water is the main source of drinking water in the area.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection noted that the pond has saltwater mixed with sewage and rainwater. Its phosphorous and nitrogen levels are high and it is acidic, although it is not expected to be toxic, the agency said.

Leaks and state of emergency

The emergency bodies have been emptying the water since the pond presented A leak in March. On Friday a significant loss was detected and in response to this, emergency measures were increased, the first evacuations were ordered and it was declared a state of emergency Saturday. A portion of the dam retaining wall moved, Before which the authorities came to think that it could break at any moment.

Hopes, the county manager, said Sunday that with new state resources, emergency crews will be nearly doubling the amount of water that is being pumped out of the pond and transferred to Port Manatee. Some 100,000 liters a minute are currently being mined, and Hopes said he expects the risk of a rupture to diminish by Tuesday.

Associated Press

ap