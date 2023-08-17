The British Museum has begun a race against time to recover valuable pieces stolen by a member of the staff for years, in what is already considered the biggest security incident in more than a decade. The worker has been fired and the Metropolitan Police are investigating the case, although no arrests have been made so far. For now, images of the missing material, dating from between the 15th and 19th centuries, have not been distributed either, so as not to make it difficult to rescue the artifacts, among which, according to the museum, are gold, glass and stone jewelry. precious.

The most urgent priority is to find the pieces before they leave the country, or even before they are destroyed. Sources close to the investigations cited by the newspaper The Daily Telegraph They rule out that the looting responds to ideological or political reasons, such as the repatriation of objects to their countries of origin. Art experts assume that they are irreplaceable, although the museum has not wanted to publicly specify their value, nor to specify how many are missing. As reported in a statement, they were in the institution’s warehouses, for academic and research purposes, and some pieces were also damaged. The institution has 80,000 exhibits, but it has millions more in its collection.

The management has also confirmed that it will take legal action against the individual accused of looting, but has not clarified what his functions were, nor his professional rank. His dismissal occurred before the museum even contacted Scotland Yard and it is estimated that the case could have started, at least, in 2019. The discovery, however, did not take place until this year, according to the museum’s president. , George Osborne, until 2016 British Chancellor of Finance.

Visitors admire the Rosetta Stone at the British Museum on August 24, 2022. Mike Kemp (In Pictures/Getty Images)

Parallel to the police process, the institution has ordered an independent security review, for which it has appointed Nigel Boardman, a former councilor, and the chief commissioner of the British Transport Police, Lucy D’Orsi. A spokesman has admitted that the extent of the looting will be part of this internal investigation and industry experts assume that the authorities do not know precisely how far the incident has gone. Officially, the criminal process has been assumed by the Economic Crime Command of the Metropolitan Police and the fact that it has not released any images or description of the material suggests that it could have an idea of ​​the whereabouts of the material and that it considers that it could be recovered. .

For the British Museum, the priority is to get the objects back, as well as to strengthen security to prevent a similar event from happening again. The museum’s director, Hartwig Fischer, has issued a public apology and confirmed that outside experts have been recruited to draw up the “definitive list” of what is missing, what is damaged and what has been stolen. “This is a highly unusual incident. I know that I speak for all of us who work here when I say that we take the protection of all objects extremely seriously”, he claimed with a message in which he also defended the “determination to correct this”.

British Museum Director Hartwig Fischer on June 10, 2014. MATTHIAS HIEKEL (EFE)

From a historical and archaeological perspective, the pieces are considered invaluable, but it is not the first time that a similar case has occurred. In 2011, a Cartier ring valued at 750,000 pounds (about 877,000 euros) had disappeared, donated by an anonymous donor and kept in an area not accessible to visitors. Chinese jewelry dating from between the 8th and 15th centuries, and in 2002, a 2,500-year-old Greek marble head, were stolen almost 20 years ago after one of the galleries was left unattended. Its value was estimated at around 50,000 pounds (58,500 euros) and adds to the disappearance of Roman objects, mainly coins and medals, in previous decades.

The current case also coincides with a particularly difficult period for the British Museum, in full search for a director, after Hartwig Fischer announced at the end of July that he would leave office in 2024. His replacement will receive a complicated inheritance, with the growing debate over the repatriation of controversial objects such as the Parthenon marbles and controversies such as that generated by the sponsorship of BP, which has triggered criticism for the association of a cultural institution with an oil giant. .

