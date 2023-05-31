The soap opera of the ceiling of the public debt of the United States enters a decisive phase this Wednesday (31), for when the vote in the House is scheduled for a proposal agreed at the weekend by President Joe Biden and the president of the house, the Republican. Kevin McCarthy.

The US Executive can only issue debt up to the limit established by Congress, which has the power to suspend this ceiling. The current limit is US$ 31.4 trillion, but on Friday (26) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen informed that there will not be enough resources to meet all the government’s obligations if Congress does not increase or suspend the debt limit until June 5 – originally, the deadline was set for Thursday (1st).

In recent weeks, the Democrats, Biden’s party, and the Republican opposition have exchanged accusations as the stalemate continued. Republicans accuse the US government of overspending, while Democrats point out that the opposition’s goal is to generate wear and tear to harm Biden in the 2024 presidential election.

The agreement defined by the American president and McCarthy, which would suspend the debt limit until January 1, 2025, provides for measures such as limiting spending in the 2024 and 2025 budgets, return of unused resources from the federal government’s Covid-19 policies and modify work requirements for beneficiaries of food aid programs.

However, the fact that Biden and the mayor reached an agreement does not mean that his procedure will be smooth in the US Congress. Republicans have a small majority in the House, with 222 seats against 213 for the Democrats, while the latter barely control the Senate, with 51 of the 100 seats.

McCarthy himself, even with a Republican majority, struggled to be elected Speaker of the House in January, as some rebellious supporters refused to vote for him. It took 15 votes in five days. The previous time the U.S. House had not elected a president on a first ballot was in 1923.

Likewise, more left-wing Democratic lawmakers may vote against the debt ceiling deal because they feel the Biden administration has made too many concessions, such as on issues related to the environment.

If there is no approval in both houses of Congress by Monday, the United States could go through the first default in its history, with disastrous consequences.

According to the risk rating agency Moody’s, if the default by the US government lasts a week, 1 million jobs would be lost and the economy would suffer a retraction of almost 0.5%. If the default persists for six weeks, more than 7 million jobs would be lost and the economic contraction would exceed 4%.

global chaos

For the rest of the world, an American default would also be a catastrophe. In an international scenario that is still suffering the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, the retraction of the world’s largest economy would certainly drag other countries into recession and generate panic in the financial market.

About 31% of US debt is held by foreign governments and private investors. They are considered a zero risk application, and a loss of this reliability can initiate drastic changes in the world economy.

“More likely a scenario of global economic distress and financial market chaos, as the most risk-free asset in the global market would suddenly fail. The removal of the United States from the position of economic center and leader of the world financial order would be a likely and quick consequence, with a large-scale rearrangement of global trade”, pointed out in an article in Reuters the economic analyst Bryce Engelland, who pondered that he believes that an agreement must be reached in the US Congress.

In an interview with People’s GazetteCarla Beni, economist and professor of MBAs at Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV), stated that she also trusts a solution in the Legislature.

“I think that [o noticiário sobre o assunto] has a sensationalist tone, very exaggerated, on top of something that, first, has happened more than ten times in history [impasse sobre o teto da dívida]; second, we had a much worse case in 2011, when no agreement was really reached and there were more than three months with zero cash from the US government, without paying public servants”, he justified.

“This case also exposes a question that the US government itself will have to ask about the excess of debt it has, which is also the result of an absurd volume of spending on war. [em outros

países]for example,” added Beni.

In 2002, the US public debt amounted to 57.2% of the country’s GDP. Ten years later, that proportion had risen to 99.6%. Last year it reached 129%.

“The increase in expenses is being generalized, in all countries. How are countries coming out of the pandemic overall? With more debt, more inflation, more social inequality. This is being a common background for all countries, which are also leaving with more tax burden”, explained Beni.

“At the end of the day, when looking at the international scene from the outside, the post-Covid world is a world with more, not less, State. It is more state intervention, with more injection of public money into the economy”, pointed out the economist.