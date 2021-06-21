There race 2 of the Puebla ePrix, in Mexico, was won by Edoardo Mortara on Rokit Venturi Racing. On the podium Pascal Wehrelin, on Porsche, and Envision Virgin pilot Nick Cassidy. Failed Lucas Di Grassi that it stood out negatively in the second Mexican round for the numerous clashes and contacts with opponents for which he was penalized by the referee with a Drive Trough, the penalty that forces the driver to leave the track and cross the pit lane at reduced speed and then re-enter the track.

Race 2 of the Mexican ePrix in Puebla was characterized by the second career victory for Edoardo Mortara who already yesterday, in race 1, distinguished himself positively on the American oval circuit, conquering the podium. The Swiss driver took home an excellent victory, characterized by a solid driving during the 45 minutes of the race, where nothing could Pascal Wehrlein who, despite the help derived from the Fan Boost, was unable to grab the standard bearer of the Monegasque house.

Edoardo Mortara in race 2 during the Puebla ePrix in Mexico

Despite the victory slipping away from him, Pascal Wehrlein made up for the unfortunate race 1 moral winner for crossing the finish line, but disqualified as the team did not communicate the set of tires used on the track. In race 2 the morale and the desire to win of the German Porsche were high: the intelligent and clean driving allowed him to maintain the second position (obtained in the standings) and do a bit of tussle towards the end against Mortara to try to reach the top of the podium.

Nyck Cassidy on Envision Virgin Racing competing in Puebla

Nick Cassidy amazes once again. The Envision Virgin Racing driver, who started eighth, managed to pull himself together by bringing his Audi-powered car to the foot of the podium. There he found the poleman of the day, Oliver Rowland, in clear difficulty who felt the pressure of the New Zealander and had a precious third place stolen in the final race.

Race to forget for the DS Techeetah team. The reigning champions are unable to find the square, but bad luck does not leave them in mexico: Vergne accuses understeer and goes almost spinning (not completely) in the final laps losing a couple of positions from the fifth in which he was, while his teammate (Da Costa) is forced to retire for hitting a wall coming out of a bend.

Lucas Di Grassi unrecognizable in race 2

Lucas Di Grassi is very disappointing compared to the previous round in which he finished victorious. The Brazilian champion of Audi was far too impetuous during the ninth race of the Formula E world championship, making him the proponent of several clashes on the track, even very borderline. Surely the adrenaline circulating in his body was due to the masterful performance of yesterday’s stage, but today his race, punctuated by multiple errors, looked like that of a rookie. Even worse if his partner (René Rast) who started last finished in tenth position.

Race 2 podium FORMULA E 2021 ePrix Puebla results

The podium of the second race 2 of Formula E 2021 ofePrix of Puebla is formed from:

1) Edoardo Mortara – Rokit Venturi Racing

2) Pascal Wehrlein – TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team

3) Nyck Cassidy – Envision Virgin Racing

Race 2 classification ePRIX Puebla, ORDER OF ARRIVAL RESULTS

POS # PILOT TEAM TIME POINTS 1 48 Edoardo Mortara Rokit Venturi Racing 46: 41.685 25 2 99 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team + 2.296 18 3 37 Nyck Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing + 4.169 15 4 22 Oliver Rowland Nissan E.Dams + 6.912 16 5 27 Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti Motorsport + 9,986 10 6 94 Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing +10.630 8 7 28 Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti Motorsport + 10.968 6 8 25 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah + 21.111 4 9 20 Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing + 21.261 2 10 33 René Rast Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler + 21,896 2 11 4 Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing + 22.216 0 12 10 Sam Bird Jaguar Racing + 27.945 0 13 5 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team + 28,578 0 14 23 Sébatien Buemi Nissan E.Dams + 35.720 0 15 6 Joel Eriksson Dragon / Penske Autosport + 41,027 0 16 7 Sergio Sette Camara Dragon / Penske Autosport + 41,029 0 17 36 André Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team + 46.250 0 18 11 Lucas Di Grassi Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler + 1: 26.473 0 19 88 Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 FE Team DNF 0 20 13 Antonio Félix Da Costa DS Techeetah DNF 0 21 29 Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing DNF 0 22 8 Oliver Turvey NIO 333 FE Team DNF 0 23 71 Norman Born Rokit Venturi Racing DNF 0 24 17 Nyck De Vries Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team DNF 0 Order of finish race 2 ePrix Puebla 2021

