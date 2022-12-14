Racalmuto, 34, confesses to the murder of his parents: “I heard voices in my head”

34-year-old Giuseppe Sedita was arrested after confessing to the police about the murder of his parents in their home in Racalmuto, in the province of Agrigento. The bodies of Salvatore and Rosa Sedita, aged 66 and 62, were found yesterday in a pool of blood, after being killed by dozens of cleaver blows.

“I heard voices in my head,” his other son Giuseppe, who has been suffering from mental problems for some time, told the police. After the double murder, the man, currently under surveillance in the psychiatry ward, had been spotted wandering the country. The parents had been visited by one of the sisters, who had gone to their apartment on the third floor in one of the public housing in via Rosario Livatino because they no longer answered her phone. The two bodies were on the ground, embraced.

Yesterday should have been a day of celebration for the family, who were preparing to celebrate the retirement of their father Giuseppe, on his last day of work as a forestry worker. According to the neighbors, however, there had been heated arguments in the house for days. According to the first investigations, the murder would have occurred well before the discovery of the bodies.