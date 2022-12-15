The economic inequality between the regions in our country is growing. Where stronger areas, such as the technology region Brainport Eindhoven and Greater Amsterdam, continue to grow, regions that are already lagging behind sink further away. This is also the case in the north of the Netherlands.
Natasha de Groot
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Rabobank #Economic #inequality #regions #growing #weak #areas #continue #shrink
Leave a Reply