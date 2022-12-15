Economic inequality between the regions in the Netherlands will grow again in the near future. That Rabobank predicts Thursday in new regional economic forecasts. Nationally, the bank expects a growth of 0.6 percent next year. But most of the Dutch regions will barely grow and the expectation is that a quarter will shrink.

The economic downturn is mainly expected in regions such as Southwest Friesland and Southeast and North Drenthe, Gouda, Alphen aan den Rijn, Alkmaar and IJmond. According to the bank, this is partly due to a more difficult business climate. Many companies, according to the bank, are also active in industry and trade. Precisely sectors where economic decline is expected next year. In addition, these are regions that have already experienced slower economic growth in recent years.

The Eindhoven region and the Amsterdam metropolitan area will grow the fastest. They owe their growth to the favorable economic location. Rabobank predicts a slightly more favorable outlook for economic growth nationwide for 2024: 1 percent. But that is still a lot lower than last year: 4.2 percent.