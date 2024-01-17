Since dairy farmer Alex Datema took over as Food & Agri Director, Rabobank changed course. The bank only provides new loans to farmers who are truly sustainable. But ultimately the consumer also has a task, Datema believes. “If we in the Netherlands want our food system to become more sustainable, the food price must also increase.”
