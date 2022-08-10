Rabobank and ABN AMRO accept the invitation that former minister Johan Remkes sent them for a discussion about the nitrogen crisis. Rabobank, in particular, plays a major role in the Dutch agricultural sector, where there is a lot of unrest due to the expected reduction in livestock that is needed to reduce nitrogen emissions. Large agricultural companies such as Agrifirm and VION are not joining, they say.

On behalf of Rabobank, chairman of the board Wiebe Draijer and board member Kirsten Konst are likely to be present, a spokeswoman said. Shortly after the cabinet presented the nitrogen plans in broad outline in a letter, the bank stated that farmers who want to continue with their business should be given more prospects. Rabobank also feared that too much emphasis would be placed on reducing livestock. The bank has recently been criticized for its role in financing agriculture. Various political parties want the financial institution to contribute to solving the nitrogen crisis.

Mixed feelings



As long as the cabinet does not promise to sail a different course, we will not accept the invitation Dairy giant Royal A-ware Rabobank itself stated that it looked back with mixed feelings on the agricultural policy of upscaling pursued by the Netherlands, which was largely financed by the bank. CEO Robert Swaak has also received an invitation and says he will start the conversation. Swaak does not want to anticipate exactly what will be discussed. However, he emphasizes that ABN AMRO is close to customers who are dealing with the nitrogen problem. Of the three major Dutch banks, only ING would not say whether it is participating in the conversation with Remkes or has received an invitation.

‘First a different course’

Unlike ABN AMRO, Rabobank and the supermarkets, many large companies indicate that they will not attend consultations with Rutte and other cabinet members. Dairy giant Royal A-ware received an invitation from Remkes at the end of July, but will not accept it ‘as long as the cabinet does not promise to follow a different course’. Agrifirm agricultural cooperative, to which ten thousand farmers are affiliated and which supplies livestock feed, among other things, will not come either. At the Dutch Animal Feed Industry Association, they follow the same line of argument: first the cabinet should come to an agreement with the farmers. The same sound comes from slaughterhouse giant VION.

Nature organizations



We are confident that environmental and climate clubs are pursuing the same goals as we do Awake animal Remkes has also invited nature and environmental organisations, including Greenpeace, Natuurmonumenten and LandschappenNL, to the consultation. The nature clubs indicate that they are willing to talk, but emphasize that they do not want to negotiate about reducing nitrogen emissions. Natuur en Milieu also refuses to negotiate on halving emissions between now and 2030. “Action is needed now,” said a spokeswoman. Greenpeace even says it is ready to go to court. Natuur en Milieu has been invited, but cannot come due to holidays.

‘Pursuing the same goals’

Wakker Dier is regularly at loggerheads with livestock farming, but has not received an invitation. “We are confident that environmental and climate clubs are pursuing the same goals as we are,” it said in a response. “We shouldn’t opt ​​for crazy technological solutions that often don’t work.” On Monday, August 22, Remkes will talk to representatives of provinces and municipalities. Later that week, he will probably have a second meeting with agricultural organizations, including LTO Nederland, but that meeting has not yet been scheduled. LTO chairman Sjaak van der Tak has said that the organization is present.