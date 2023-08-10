Rabobank has made a net profit of EUR 2.5 billion in the past six months. That is almost double compared to the same period last year, when the bank had a profit of 1.3 billion euros. That made the financial group announced on Thursday. The profit is mainly due to the rise in interest rates, which more banks have benefited from.

Because central banks have raised interest rates in recent months due to high inflation, the interest on issued loans is also rising. Yet increases in savings interest rates for consumers are lagging behind, while homeowners, for example, do pay more interest on their mortgages. ABN Amro and ING also announced substantial profits earlier this week. At ABN Amro it was a quarterly profit of 870 million euros, at ING at 2.2 billion euros.

Rabobank’s total income increased by 36 percent. Expenditure was higher than in the same period last year, mainly due to increasing costs for investments in IT infrastructure and collective labor agreement increases, among other things. The bank also says it has regained its position as market leader in the Dutch mortgage market; 19.4 percent of all new loans were taken out with Rabobank.