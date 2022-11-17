The Frenchman is enjoying his best season in black and white and is on the eve of his first World Cup. But the future for him is around the corner, and the clues suggest that…
Juve’s comeback has the legs of Adrien Rabiot and the euphoric face of Federico Chiesa. But between the two components, at least for now, what has weighed the most on the Juventus season has obviously been the 16 appearances of the Frenchman, who is about to play in his first World Cup these days.
#Rabiots #golden #moment #Juve #France #contract #renewal #goodbye
Leave a Reply