Real Madrid formally has the loss of Toni Kroos in its squad. True to its philosophy and lineage, the German has decided to hang up his tennis shoes in full sporting form, a display of greatness that few can boast of. However, in the White House this has been a hard blow, since the club had the German for at least one more year, which being the case, the management does analyze moving this summer for an emergency replacement and in the French National Team there is a name that seems more than attractive.
Rabiot’s option wins entirely within Real Madrid’s plans, the player, who throughout his career has shown himself to be a guy of plenty of quality, ends his contract with Juventus in a week and has no intention of signing the renewal. If this is the case, he could join the White House as a free agent, a fact that benefits both financially and sportingly, since Adrien is actually a piece very much to Carlo Ancelotti’s taste.
At the moment there is no type of open management, his signing is under analysis, since although the player is not a veteran as is, at 29 years old, his arrival would not go entirely hand in hand with the project they are working on within of Real Madrid, the signing of young people who offer present and future to the club, gives the impression that the Frenchman only aims to add in the present.
#Rabiot #wins #Real #Madrids #plans
Leave a Reply