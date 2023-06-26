Manchester United appears again between Juventus and Rabiot. A year after that courtship that stopped at the climax, due to the lack of agreement between the Red Devils and mother Veronique (who looks after Adrien’s interests), Juve can only act as a spectator. Last summer, when the French midfielder still had one year on his contract, the Lady would have collected more than 20 million for that transfer. This time, however, he hopes that the player will decide to rebound the offer received from the Premier League to accept the renewal that has been proposed to him at Continassa, above all by Allegri’s will. Because, otherwise, he would greet him without being able to enter into the merits of his choice.

Juve is pressing with all its might: Rabiot has received calls from Allegri these days, from some teammates and obviously from Manna, who is carrying on the transfer market. The midfielder’s confirmation is one of the priorities of the Juventus summer: in recent days, confidence in the player’s permanence has also grown, but his definitive “yes” has not arrived. Far from it. The interested party took his time, perhaps still hoping to receive the right offer from an English top club, for which Juve would take second place. A few days before the expiry of his contract, the first contacts with United are here: the club is ready to re-discuss his transfer with an adequate salary and a commission proposal for his mother. The bianconeri are still hoping for it, but now the way to keep him can be more uphill.