Manchester United have started the season in the worst possible way, losing at home to the ever-competitive Brighton Hove and Albion and being heavily outplayed for the first 45 minutes. A meeting also full of controversy due to the substitution of Cristiano Ronaldo and the constant gesticulations of the Portuguese before the decision of Erik Ten Hag.
It is almost impossible to hide that once again it points to being a very difficult year for the Red Devils as a whole, the club wants to reverse this situation with the signing of some signings on the closing of the market and one of the desired continues to be Frenkie de Jong . However, his arrival looks increasingly complex, which is why they have put another option on the table.
Ten Hag doesn’t trust the midfielders he has in his team and wants a box-to-box player. For this reason, in case of receiving the refusal from Frenkie, United will move within the market to obtain the signing of Adrien Rabiot, a French footballer who is aiming for substitution within Juventus before the imminent arrival of Leandro Paredes at La Vecchia Signora and that would be to the taste of the coaching staff, as well as an affordable goal for the finances of the English club.
