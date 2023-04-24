Juventus-Naples, controversy over Fabbri’s refereeing. The lunge of Rabiot’s brother

The controversy does not subside over therefereeing by Fabbri in the Juventus-Napoli big match.

The brother of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot attacked the decisions made by the race director on his Instagram channel: “We understood that Juve had a head to cut off, shame on you”the words of James Rabiot who published two stories.

On the work of the referee Fabbri made a ironic post Lapo Elkann (read here together with the Juventus-Naples Moviola on the hottest cases).

(Inastagram vjames.rabiot)



Juventus-Naples, Allegri: “Fabbri was very good”

The Juventus coach Max Allegri instead in the post match of the match lost against Napoli (goal by Raspadori in the 93rd minute) he did not fuel any controversy: “Fabbri was very good, I have nothing to say”said the Juventus coach.

