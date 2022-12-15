It is no secret to anyone that FC Barcelona is on the hunt for players for the following season. One of the club’s priorities is to strengthen the core of the squad, signing a containment medium that acts as a generational replacement for Busquets, who has everything ready to leave the club, and the arrival of an interior with point guard characteristics that can contribute much more than Franck Kessié, who has 6 months to earn his continuity within the club.
There are several midfield names that are on the Barcelona list today, some closer than others and it is expected that once 2023 has entered, the sports area and Xavi’s coaching staff will make decisions and begin negotiating arrivals. Right now, the culés can integrate a new option into the list, it is about the Frenchman Adrien Rabiot, a man from Juventus who through his agent would have offered himself to Barcelona.
According to Sport, the player ends his contract with Juventus this summer and has no intention of renewing, so he wants to take a different step and after ruling out Italy and France, he only has the Premier League left, where he has many interested parties and LaLiga, where he would have already had contact with Barcelona to offer his services after learning that the Blaugrana are looking for a footballer with his profile and position. It is true that Adrien was a footballer who Barcelona loved years ago, although in recent months his name was never an option.
