No Champions, no parties. That goes for the counts, but probably not for Adrien Rabiot. Massimiliano Allegri’s protégé is increasingly oriented towards rejecting Manchester United’s advances for the second consecutive year. So much so that Juventus’ optimism for the twelve-month extension of the expiring Frenchman’s contract is growing and Continassa hopes to reach the signature already by the end of the week. A real hit. Especially if we consider that the exclusion from the queen of the 2023-24 Cups, which came due to the penalty (-10 points) in the league inflicted by the sports justice for the fictitious capital gains trend, will cost Juventus around eighty million in missed UEFA prizes ( about 70 million the average of the last 11 seasons, with the peak of 110 million in 2016-17) and rich stadium receipts. Very high bill: in the last decade a quarter (25%) of the Juventus club’s turnover depended on the Champions League. For all these reasons, as already emerged from the first negotiations conducted by the Juventus managers, the Signora’s market will be a self-financing market. Selling for at least 100 million, significantly lowering the wage bill and refreshing Allegri’s team by buying players with human costs and sustainable wages. The redemption of Arkadiusz Milik from Marseille and the first shot arriving (Timothy Weah from Lille) go in this direction. One of the few exceptions, as mentioned, in the middle of the field. Rabiot is reported to the details. But if for one reason or another something goes wrong in the last corner, the bianconeri will attack Sergej Milinkovic Savic, whose contract with Lazio expires in 2024.