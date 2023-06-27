Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

After deep and long thinking, French midfield star Adrien Rabiot settled on extending his contract with Italian Juventus until the summer of 2024, according to what was revealed by the “Sky Italia” network, and Rabiot was seriously considering leaving the “old lady” and taking on a new challenge elsewhere. Summer, and even his name has been mentioned a lot in Manchester United these last days, but he quickly retreated suddenly and without introduction and preferred to renew for another year with the “Bianconeri”.

No details of Rabiot’s contract were leaked, but what is certain, according to Sky Italia, is that he received a good increase in his salary, which is in any case a legitimate increase, because he presented his best seasons ever, 2022-2023, with Juventus, regardless of the decline. team level.

Rabiot became a mainstay in the team coached by Massimiliano Allegri, who hired him well, giving him offensive duties in addition to his role in midfield and defense. Rabiot scored 11 goals this season and assisted 5 others. He was the team’s most effective and decisive player after Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The network says that Rabiot staying with the “old lady” is considered a kind of sacrifice on his part, because the team will not play the European Champions League “Champions League” next season, nor the European League “Europa League”, and there is even doubt about the possibility of his participation in the European Conference League.