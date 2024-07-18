Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Despite the offer made by Italian club Juventus to French player Adrien Rabiot (29 years old) to extend his contract, the player, whose contract actually ended on the first of July, insisted on leaving, and his name was mentioned in more than one major European club.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Rabiot has become a free agent, after continuing with the “Old Lady” for 5 seasons since “the summer of 2019.”

The newspaper said that the offer made to him by “Juve” is for two years, and according to it he will receive an annual salary of 5.7 million euros, in addition to bonuses.

Rabiot, the former Paris Saint-Germain player, had spoken about his future before the start of the European Nations Cup “Euro 2024”, and it was understood from his words that he might continue with “Juve”, but doubts have prevailed since then and the biggest trend has become to leave.

The newspaper indicated the interest of a number of European clubs in obtaining Rabiot’s services, including Real Madrid, to compensate for the retirement of Toni Kroos, Milan and Roma from Italy, Liverpool from England, and Galatasaray from Turkey.

Just as Rabiot did when he was a player at Saint-Germain and left for free, here he is repeating what he did and leaving Juventus for free.

Over the course of his five seasons at Juventus, he played 210 matches and scored 23 goals, winning the Italian League “Calcio” in his first season with the team, as well as winning the Italian Cup twice and the Italian Super Cup once.

Born on April 3, 1995, Adrien Rabiot began his professional career in the B team of Saint-Germain, and was quickly promoted to the first team until 2019, during which he was loaned to Toulouse, before moving permanently to Juventus in the summer of 2019.

Rabiot played for the youth teams under 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 years old, and joined the first team in 2016.